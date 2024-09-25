Delhi Airport Set To Get India’s First Air Train For Seamless Terminal Connectivity

NEW DELHI: Travelling between Delhi Airport's Terminals 3 and 2 and Terminal 1 will soon be made much easier before the end of calendar year 2027. Delhi airport operator DIAL plans to introduce an air train to enhance connectivity for passengers.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has floated a tender to construct the automated people mover (APM) which will include stops at T2/T3, T1, Aerocity, and Cargo City along a 7.7-km route.

DIAL aims to implement an “elevated and at-grade Automated People Mover (APM) System” based on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer model.