Delhi Airport Terminal 1 Closes Following Roof Collapse: 1 Dead, 6 Injured

New Delhi: At least one person died and six others were injured when part of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 (T1) collapsed onto cars during heavy rain this morning.

The civil aviation ministry stated that all departures from Terminal 1, which handles only domestic flights, have been temporarily suspended.

The ministry in a post wrote, “Heavy rain in early morning today has resulted in the collapse of the canopy of Delhi airport Terminal 1. As a result of which, flights to and from Terminal 1 have been closed till further notice. Alternate arrangements are being made for smooth operation of the flights.”