Guyana: Rain Delays India vs. England Clash in Providence, Potentially Paving Way for India's Final Berth

GUYANA: The toss between Rohit Sharma’s India and Jos Buttler’s England delayed due to rain at Providence Stadium. India remains unbeaten in tournament. England comes off resounding victory against USA in their last Super 8 match.

Although the rain has stopped and skies have cleared. Wet ground conditions have prompted on-field umpires to delay toss and the minimum overs required to constitute match is 10 overs per side. The Toss will be held at 8:50 pm.

If match washed out India will advance to final at expense of titleholders England. India having topped group stage of Super Eights.

South Africa has already secured spot in Saturday's final. By defeating Afghanistan by nine wickets in one-sided match marking their first World Cup final appearance.

Despite India’s unbeaten record, both teams have flaws. India has managed theirs better so far. Concerns for India include form of key players Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. England’s challenge has been taking wickets during Powerplay allowing opponents to post large totals.

On positive side for India Jasprit Bumrah has elevated his performance significantly in this tournament. His four overs. They could make critical impact in game. England, meanwhile boasts one of most formidable batting lineups in tournament. Capable of dismantling any bowling attack on their day. However, potential vulnerability for England is their batting order. It features five right-handers in top seven. This setup could play into hands of India’s left-arm spinners. Jadeja and Axar Patel.

As teams wait for conditions to improve. The anticipation builds for match that could see India progressing to final due to their superior performance in Super Eights. Meanwhile England hopes for chance to defend their title.