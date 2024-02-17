Delhi: BJP’s Mega National Council Meeting Set To Energize Cadre Ahead of Polls

NEW DELHI: A two-day meeting of almost 11,500 BJP delegates from all over the country commences in Delhi on Saturday, with the party’s leadership, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, poised to delineate its campaign themes for the impending Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP’s national council meeting, raging from its elected panchayat heads to district presidents and Union ministers, is poised to be the ruling party’s largest organizational gathering in recent history. The event is designed to energize its cadre for the upcoming polls.
The meeting set to begin in the afternoon, will be preceded by a gathering of the party’s national office-bearers. They will finalize several key agendas for the main event.
BJP chief JP Nadda will inaugurate the meeting, and on Sunday PM Modi is expected to deliver the valedictory address. His speech is likely to outline the broader campaign strategy of the party and urge its members to strive towards his goal of winning 370 seats in the selection.
The meeting held at Bharat Mandapam will be attended by chief ministers, state ministers, BJP state unit presidents, and organizational leaders from all corners of the country.
Representatives from the party's district bodies and 'morchas' from all over the country will also be present at the large-scale meeting.
Over the past decade, attendance at the national council meetings has typically hovered around 3,000, including the two gatherings held in the national capital shortly before the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has indicated that the council is expected to pass two resolutions. One resolution typically addresses the current political environment and the party's stance on relevant issues, while the other focuses on the state of the economy.
Key issues such as the recent white paper on the economy presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the perceived disarray in the opposition INDIA bloc, the successful G20 Summit in 2023, and the country's global standing are expected to feature prominently in the speeches of key BJP leaders at the meeting and in the resolutions.
