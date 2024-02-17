Delhi: BJP’s Mega National Council Meeting Set To Energize Cadre Ahead of Polls

NEW DELHI: A two-day meeting of almost 11,500 BJP delegates from all over the country commences in Delhi on Saturday, with the party’s leadership, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, poised to delineate its campaign themes for the impending Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP’s national council meeting, raging from its elected panchayat heads to district presidents and Union ministers, is poised to be the ruling party’s largest organizational gathering in recent history. The event is designed to energize its cadre for the upcoming polls.

The meeting set to begin in the afternoon, will be preceded by a gathering of the party’s national office-bearers. They will finalize several key agendas for the main event.