Tripura: Farmers Protest Against Gas, Shelling, Caning at Border Points

AGARTALA: The farmers' unions in Tripura staged massive protests across the state on Friday, against the alleged security crackdown on protesting farmers at various border points in the country.
The protest was led by Sanyukta Kisan Morcha and the Tripura unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).
Both groups condemned the use of tear gas and baton charges against farmers during the clashes at the Punjab-Haryana and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders.
Several protests were organized in various sub-divisions of Tripura to condemn the challenges faced by the farmers from the security forces at the border points.
Addressing the protest gathering at Paradise Chowmahoni area, Pavitra Kar, the convenor of the United Kisan Morcha Tripura, stated that the Prime Minister fears the farmers which is evident in his declaration of war by erecting walls kilometer after kilometer on this road. It seems as though he is attempting to repel an advancing enemy with drones and tear gas shells.
He further said that approximately 500 farmer associations have enforced a nationwide strike today with primary demands including a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crops and the complete waiver of all farmer debts.
Despite being in power for the last 3 years, the central government has not taken any steps in this regard. Therefore, the farmers have collectively initiated this movement once more and have called for a national shutdown, Kar stated.
Meanwhile, the third round of discussions between Union Ministers and farmer leaders concluded without reaching an agreement in the national capital. The next round of talks is scheduled for Sunday.
Following the conclusion of the meeting, Union Minister Arjun Munda expressed positivity regarding the third discussion with the leaders of the protesting farmers.
Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda, along with Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, represented the central government at the meeting. Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, also attended.
