Tripura: Farmers Protest Against Gas, Shelling, Caning at Border Points

AGARTALA: The farmers' unions in Tripura staged massive protests across the state on Friday, against the alleged security crackdown on protesting farmers at various border points in the country.

The protest was led by Sanyukta Kisan Morcha and the Tripura unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Both groups condemned the use of tear gas and baton charges against farmers during the clashes at the Punjab-Haryana and Delhi-Ghaziabad borders.

Several protests were organized in various sub-divisions of Tripura to condemn the challenges faced by the farmers from the security forces at the border points.