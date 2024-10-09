Delhi-Bound Flight From London Receives Bomb Threat, Sparks Panic Among Passengers

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-bound Vistara flight, which took off from London, received a bomb threat on Wednesday, triggering a sense of panic among passengers.

A written note was found in the aircraft when it was en route to Delhi. The message was scribbled on a tissue paper, which was found inside the restroom of the aircraft.

After noticing it, a passenger onboard the aircraft alerted the crew about the note, leading to a tense situation inside the aircraft.

The plane adhered to the protocol and turned back to the airport and landed safely at around 11:20 AM.