Delhi-Bound Flight From London Receives Bomb Threat, Sparks Panic Among Passengers

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-bound Vistara flight, which took off from London, received a bomb threat on Wednesday, triggering a sense of panic among passengers.
A written note was found in the aircraft when it was en route to Delhi. The message was scribbled on a tissue paper, which was found inside the restroom of the aircraft.
After noticing it, a passenger onboard the aircraft alerted the crew about the note, leading to a tense situation inside the aircraft.
The plane adhered to the protocol and turned back to the airport and landed safely at around 11:20 AM.
Following the aircraft's landing, a comprehensive check was carried out by the security personnel who found nothing of that sort. It was later declared as a hoax call. The checks lasted around 3 hours.
Vistara spokesperson said, “A security concern was noted by our staff operating Vistara flight UK 018, enroute from London to Delhi on 9 October 2024. In line with the protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately informed and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay for mandatory checks, after landing safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. We fully cooperated with the relevant authorities in completing the necessary security checks. At Vistara, the safety of our customers, crew and aircraft is paramount.”
