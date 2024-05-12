Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Mehrauli

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Mehrauli on Saturday.

The roadshow was held by leaders in support of AAP South Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Sahiram Pahalwan.

Thousands of spectators gathered at the rally as the Delhi Chief Minister waved at the crowd.

The entire road stretch was decked up with AAP flags on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters cheered the leaders and greeted them.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal has got interim bail from the Supreme Court until June 1 in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that no other party has been allegedly “harassed to this extent in the 75 years”.

He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he said is claiming to “fight” corruption, “but all the thieves are in his party”.

He also warned that all the opposition leaders including Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, and MK Stalin would be sent to jail in case the BJP-led NDA comes to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In his first address to party workers and supporters after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case, Kejriwal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi who he said had “left no stone unturned” to crush the Aam Admi Party.

The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Kejriwal spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.

The bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2. The Delhi CM can participate in the poll campaigning but can not attend his office as Chief Minister. (ANI)

