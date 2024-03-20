Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against Enforcement Directorate's 9 summonses

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday moved the High Court, challenging the Enforcement Directorate's nine summonses issued to him in the alleged excise policy scam.

The high court’s division bench will hear the matter on Wednesday.

In its ninth summons, the ED had asked CM Kejriwal to appear on March 21. On March 16, a magisterial court granted bail to CM Kejriwal in complaints filed by the ED over non-compliance with the agency's summons to him in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra of Rouse Avenue Court granted the Chief Minister relief on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh. (IANS)

