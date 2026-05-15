Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces ‘two-day work-from-home’, ‘Metro Monday’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a series of measures to cut pollution, traffic congestion and fuel consumption in the capital. The steps include two days of work-from-home every week for Delhi government employees, with private companies also urged to follow suit.

The government appealed for online classes, guest lectures and administrative meetings wherever possible, while courts were requested to maximise virtual hearings. Gupta also announced that no Delhi minister or officer will undertake official foreign visits for the next year, and large public events will be avoided for three months. The Delhi government will not purchase new petrol, diesel, CNG or hybrid vehicles for six months, and officials’ fuel quotas have been reduced by 20 percent. “Metro Monday” will be observed weekly, encouraging ministers and officials to commute by metro. Additional measures include increasing transport allowance for employees using public transport, feeder bus services in government colonies, cutting domestic travel expenses by 20 percent and holding half of all official meetings online. Citizens were also urged to observe a weekly “No Vehicle Day” by avoiding private cars and using public transport. (ANI)

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