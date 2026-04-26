Delhi’s Rehman Dakait: CM Rekha Gupta, Minister slam Kejriwal, release ‘corruption’ video

NEW DELHI: In a fresh attack amid an upheaval in the AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday attacked AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the wastage of public money on his erstwhile official CM residence or “Sheesh Mahal”, calling him “Delhi’s Rehman Dakait” – a comparison with an underworld character in Bollywood blockbuster “Dhurandhar”.

Chief Minister Gupta said on X, “The AAP, which began with the slogan of revolution, is now meeting its end through distrust and alienation. In your party now, there is no common man left; only corrupt men remain.” “Mr Kejriwal, the departure of two-thirds of the Rajya Sabha MPs is a direct blow to your dictatorship. After Delhi, now it is Punjab’s turn,” she said, indicating an imminent ouster of the ruling AAP in the agrarian state in the Assembly elections next year.

Parvesh Verma dug up the corruption issue by referring to “Sheesh Mahal” and released a video on social media, depicting the lavish facilities created for the then Chief Minister Kejriwal at his official residence.

Calling Kejriwal the “Delhi’s Rehman Dakait”, he also released a spoof video titled “Dhurandhar PART 3”.

In the video, he takes the viewer on a guided tour of the former palatial Chief Minister’s residence of Kejriwal in the Civil Lines area that stands sealed at present.

In the video, he shows the bungalow’s Rs 1.5 crore kitchen, Rs 95 lakh switches, Rs 88 lakh chandelier, and Rs 28 lakh TV, highlighting that the monthly electricity bill of the bungalow was Rs 5 lakh.

Criticising Kejriwal for his corrupt practices, Parvesh Verma said, “A person who misused photos of Mahatma Gandhi and Shaheed Bhagat Singh and circulated an affidavit swearing that he would never accept an official accommodation spent crores of rupees on silk carpets, bathroom fittings, TV, Vietnam marble floor and automatic curtains”

The Minister said Kejriwal’s corruption was tactfully camouflaged by him under his poor, common man profile, which he built by keeping a Rs 2 pen in his shirt pocket and moving around wearing over-sized clothes.

Parvesh Verma, in a video message issued on his social media handle, said, “He used to say that I won’t take a bungalow, I won’t take a house — today it is clear that what he meant was I won’t take an ordinary one. I’ll take a palace, but I won’t take an ordinary house.” The Chief Minister and her Cabinet Minister’s fresh attack on Kejriwal comes at a time when a group of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, led by Raghav Chadha, has decided to join the BJP as the “party has stepped away from honest politics”. (IANS)

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