Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta travels in metro, leads by example

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday travelled in the Delhi Metro to reach an event venue in Lajpat Nagar, setting an example for citizens to use public transport to counter pollution from private vehicles. During her Metro ride from Delhi Gate to Lajpat Nagar on the Magenta Line, commuters greeted her with folded hands, young kids took blessings by touching her feet, youngsters took selfies with her, and the Chief Minister herself walked up to the elderly travellers to wish them. The 25-minute journey also saw her appreciating Metro commuters’ decision to use public transport and urged them to continue their support to fight pollution in the city.

In a message on X, CM Gupta said, “During the Metro journey from Delhi Gate to Lajpat Nagar, I had the opportunity to interact with passengers and youth. There was an open conversation about their safety, convenience, time savings, and experience with the metro.” She said, “The entire Delhi Metro team deserves praise for cleanliness, punctual services, and a safe environment. The Delhi government is continuously striving to make public transport stronger. The journey should be easy, safe, and progress with trust — this is our goal.” The Chief Minister recalled that on December 24, 2002, former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the Delhi Metro. Incidentally, her Metro ride coincided with Vajpayee’s birth anniversary celebrations on Thursday. Thanking Vajpayee for the gift of Metro to the city, the Chief Minister wrote on X, “He himself became the first passenger of the Delhi Metro. This was not just an inauguration, but a historic moment that shaped the future of Delhi.” (IANS)

