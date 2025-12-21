New EV Policy will help cut air pollution: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Aiming to reduce pollution levels through seamless adoption of electric vehicles, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the government has prepared a comprehensive framework for an Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, which is likely to be implemented from the next financial year. Gupta said that the EV Policy will play an effective role in controlling pollution in the Capital as emissions from vehicles are a major contributor to air pollution.

She said the policy is not merely about providing financial incentives, but about securing a clean future for Delhi.

“When every citizen adopts EVs, there will be a direct reduction in PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels. The government is integrating charging infrastructure and subsidies in a manner that enables Delhi to emerge not only as the country’s, but also the world’s, ‘EV capital’,” she said.

“In this fight against pollution, technology and government support are our strongest tools,” she said.

The Chief Minister clarified that under the new EV policy, the government’s primary focus will be on financial incentives.

To reduce the significant price difference between petrol-diesel (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles, adequate subsidies will be provided, she announced.

In addition, the Delhi government has already abolished road tax and registration fees on the purchase of EVs, making new vehicles significantly more affordable, she said.

The Chief Minister said that people often express concern about what will happen to their old vehicles if they purchase an EV. To address this, the government has formulated a ‘scrapping’ plan for old vehicles.

A ‘scrapping incentive’ scheme is being introduced to remove highly polluting vehicles from the roads. If a citizen scraps an old petrol or diesel vehicle, they will receive additional financial benefits while purchasing a new EV. This system will encourage residents to shift to electric vehicles, she said.

The Chief Minister said that the government has instructed vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure coordination in line with demand.

Manufacturers have been asked to ensure the timely supply of vehicles as per market requirements and to keep prices reasonable, she said. (IANS)

