Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says Ready To Face Summons Virtually, ED Responds

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on March 4, finally responded to the eighth summons made by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the money laundering probe concerning irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal, who has skipped all the ED summons till now, has agreed to answer all the questions posed by the investigative agency and has proposed a date after March 12.

Ironically, the Delhi Chief Minister had earlier deemed the summons as "illegal", accusing it of being politically motivated and an attempt to malign his image.