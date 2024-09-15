Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Quit in 48 Hours: A Political Bombshell

NEW DELHI: Two days after he was granted bail and released from jail on the completion of his six-month jail term, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stunned everyone by announcing his resignation during a party meeting that afternoon.

He said he would resign as Chief Minister in two days and announced that he did not want to stay in office until the people delivered their verdict.

Well, elections in Delhi were months away, and yet he says that since he received justice from the legal court, then he now seeks justice before people's courts and would resume his position as Chief Minister only after attaining the people's mandate.

He asked the people of Delhi, do you think Kejriwal is innocent or guilty and vote for him if you think he worked for your benefit. He also said that the National Capital will witness a change in Chief Minister as a meeting of AAP MLAs will be taken place within the next couple of days.

The AAP chief said that the party would pick one of its members to be the new Chief Minister after his resignation.

He added that he will approach the people for support. Mr. Kejriwal also demanded that the February election scheduled in the national capital be advanced to November to coincide with the Maharashtra elections.

