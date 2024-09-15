Manipur: Bomb Blast Rocks Minister’s Home as Unrest Escalates

IMPHAL: A powerful bomb exploded at the residence of Minister for Veterinary & Animal Husbandry and Transport Khashim Vashum at Hamleikhong, Ukhrul, last night.

Fortunately, the NPF minister was not present when the bomb exploded.

Local governing officers moved fast. As this paper goes to press, police officers are arriving at the scene to evaluate the incident. Currently, an investigation into the explosion circumstances is ongoing. So far, there have been no reported casualties, and no information on the suspects nor the motive for the attack is known.

This latest attack added to the already growing tensions of Manipur. The state has been facing unrest for months now. This incident has made the public even more anxious and frustrated.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) declared a general 24-hour strike on Saturday midnight following the tragic incident in Kakwa Naorem Leikai.

The strike is in protest of the death of an unborn baby, who died after experiencing serious health complications caused by tear gas fired near the home of a pregnant woman, Sanjita Devi.

On September 11, Sanjita Devi, nine months pregnant, was subjected to critically high blood pressure after a tear gas canister exploded only 10 feet from her home.

She was rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences within minutes, but doctors could not save her unborn child. Sanjita is still in the ICU and continues to be in a critical condition.

Loss of the unborn child has led to widespread protests across the state. People blocked major roads including the Indo-Myanmar Highway.

Violent clashes have flared between protesters and the security forces. The crowd is pelting stones at the police as security forces use tear gas on the protesters. The government has mobilized more security forces and areas have been curfewed in an attempt to restore stability.

The protest started amidst calm for two days in Imphal, already gripped for months with unrest.