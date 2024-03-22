Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Withdraws Petition From Supreme Court; To Approach Lower Court

NEW DELHI: In a significant turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has withdrawn a Supreme Court petition against his arrest.

This move comes in the wake of his dramatic arrest late last evening by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Prior to his arrest, the Delhi CM had skipped nine summons by the ED pertaining to this alleged scam.

As per reports, Kejriwal will now approach a trial court, in accordance with protocol. The Delhi CM, who spent the night at the ED's office on Delhi's Abdul Kalam Road - will also be produced before a special court that deals with the cases of the investigative agency.