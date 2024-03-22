Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Withdraws Petition From Supreme Court; To Approach Lower Court

NEW DELHI: In a significant turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has withdrawn a Supreme Court petition against his arrest.
This move comes in the wake of his dramatic arrest late last evening by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.
Prior to his arrest, the Delhi CM had skipped nine summons by the ED pertaining to this alleged scam.
As per reports, Kejriwal will now approach a trial court, in accordance with protocol. The Delhi CM, who spent the night at the ED's office on Delhi's Abdul Kalam Road - will also be produced before a special court that deals with the cases of the investigative agency.
"We are withdrawing the petition here (from the Supreme Court) as it is clashing with the remand. We will argue the remand and come back here . I will give a letter to regarding withdrawal," senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the apex court.
The Aam Aadmi Party supremo's move comes hours after the top court rejected the petition of Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, who was arrested last week in the same case.
As a matter of fact, the same bench that heard Ms Kavitha's case had been assigned to hear the plea by Arvind Kejriwal.
Ms Kavitha was advised to approach the trial court for relief, including bail. A bench comprising of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice MM Sundresh, and Justice Bela Trivedi refused to take up her petition, saying that the apex court could not allow individuals to approach it directly - without going through the lower courts - simply because they were influential persons, such as a senior political leader or a Chief Minister.
Informing about the decision to withdraw its plea, Kejriwal's legal team said that they were not optimistic about getting a positive response, given the Supreme Court's reaction to Ms Kavitha's petition.
The legal team was reportedly of the view that there would be no point submitting the plea to the apex court since Kejriwal has already been arrested, and the court, in the BRS leader's case, had remarked "... just because you have the means (power and/or money) we can't entertain you".
Meanwhile, the local members of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest in the Biswanath district of Assam as well. The protesters wore a black piece of cloth on their faces as a mark of protest against the development.
They also demanded the immediate release of their leader Arvind Kejriwal. They also engaged in sloganeering against the government, calling it a completely illegal action.
