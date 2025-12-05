Delhi CM launches pole-mounted mist spray system at ITO for pollution control

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a pole-mounted mist spray system in the ITO area to help control dust and pollution, officials said. Nearly 35 poles at ITO have been fitted with mist sprayers, and the government plans to install similar systems on 305 poles across nine major pollution hotspots in the Capital. Each pole carries five nozzles, and each nozzle contains six micro-holes, creating 30 spray points per pole. The system uses around 84 litres of treated water per hour, supported by four 5,000-litre storage tanks. Similar mist-sprayer stretches have already been set up on Shanti Path and Lodhi Road.

Calling it a “battle against pollution,” CM Gupta said public cooperation is crucial for the government’s efforts. She noted that mist technology has shown “very effective” results in earlier trials under the NDMC, prompting plans to expand the system to all major roads in Delhi.

A day earlier, the Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting and warned that any negligence in pollution control will not be tolerated. She said the government is treating pollution as an emergency mission and will take strict action against institutions showing laxity. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to issue challans and impose heavy penalties on agencies that fail to maintain pollution or cleanliness standards. Departments conducting unauthorized road-cutting or failing to restore roads properly will face FIRs, she added. (IANS)

Also read: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha: Day 4 of Parliament Winter Session