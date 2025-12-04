Parliament Winter Session Day 4: Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Takes Center Stage

Delhi: Parliament resumed the 2025 Winter Session on Thursday, December 4, with both the Lower House (Lok Sabha) and Upper House (Rajya Sabha) in session at 11:00 AM for Day 4 of the session.

A central focus of the day is the mounting air-pollution crisis in Delhi–NCR and parts of North India. Several opposition MPs, including leaders from the Indian National Congress, have submitted adjournment-motion notices in the Lok Sabha demanding an urgent debate and action. They opine that with Delhi's AQI already in the "poor" category, the deteriorating air quality amounts to a public-health emergency, and they call for legislation on a national clean-air mission.

On the legislative front, the government will push the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, in Parliament today. Moved by Nirmala Sitharaman, the Bill proposes to impose a new kind of cess on certain manufacturing processes and machinery. The revenue generated from the imposition of the proposed cess would be utilised for national security and public-health initiatives.

In the meantime, the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, remains up for deliberation. This Bill proposes an increase in excise duty on "sin goods" like tobacco and related products, among others, in preparation for the expiration of the GST compensation cess on this category of items. The Bill represents a balancing act between sustaining fiscal revenues and ensuring public health.

With urgent environmental, fiscal, and legislative matters lying on the table, Day 4 of the Winter Session promises to be full of intense debates as lawmakers navigate through public concern and policy aspirations.