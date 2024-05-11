Delhi Court Directs Framing of Charges Against Brij Bhushan Singh

GUWAHATI: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi decided to formally accuse Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP, in the sexual harassment case brought against him by six women wrestlers.

The court will officially accuse Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment on May 21. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot stated that there is enough evidence to proceed with the case, involving five women wrestlers.

However, the court acquitted the BJP MP of sexual harassment charges brought by the sixth wrestler. The court also noted that charges under Section 506 (part 1) have been framed against Singh based on allegations from two women.