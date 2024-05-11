Delhi Court Directs Framing of Charges Against Brij Bhushan Singh

GUWAHATI: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi decided to formally accuse Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP, in the sexual harassment case brought against him by six women wrestlers.
The court will officially accuse Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment on May 21. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot stated that there is enough evidence to proceed with the case, involving five women wrestlers.
However, the court acquitted the BJP MP of sexual harassment charges brought by the sixth wrestler. The court also noted that charges under Section 506 (part 1) have been framed against Singh based on allegations from two women.
The court also directed that charges be filed against the former WFI president for criminal intimidation (Section 506 of IPC) and using force to outrage the modesty of women.
It stated, "Charges have been filed against Brij Bhushan under sections 354 (outraging a woman's modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) for each victim."
Additionally, the Delhi court directed that charges be brought against former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar under Section 506 of the IPC for sexual harassment in the case involving women wrestlers.
In response to the court's decision to charge him, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "The court has initially framed charges today. Charges have been framed in all cases except one. I appreciate the judiciary's decision, and now opportunities have opened up for me..."
Earlier, Singh had requested to submit the CDR of coach Vijender regarding an alleged incident at the WFI office in New Delhi, claiming he was not in Delhi on that date but in Serbia on September 7, 2022.
The Delhi Police charged six-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh on June 15 under various sections related to assaulting or using criminal force against a woman to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation.
