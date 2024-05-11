Meghalaya: India, France to Hold Joint Military Drill in Umroi

SHILLONG: The 7th Edition of the Joint Military Exercise between India and France will take place from May 13 to 26 in Umroi, Meghalaya. This exercise aims to improve the joint military capabilities of both countries and strengthen cooperation between their armed forces.

The main goal of the exercise is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides, with a focus on Multi-Domain Operations in a sub-conventional scenario.

This involves tactical exercises and simulations to enhance the readiness and effectiveness of troops in various operational environments.