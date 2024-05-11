Meghalaya: India, France to Hold Joint Military Drill in Umroi

SHILLONG: The 7th Edition of the Joint Military Exercise between India and France will take place from May 13 to 26 in Umroi, Meghalaya. This exercise aims to improve the joint military capabilities of both countries and strengthen cooperation between their armed forces.
The main goal of the exercise is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides, with a focus on Multi-Domain Operations in a sub-conventional scenario.
This involves tactical exercises and simulations to enhance the readiness and effectiveness of troops in various operational environments.
The exercise is expected to help the Armed Forces of India and France work together more smoothly by improving their interoperability. It will also help personnel from both countries build friendships and a sense of understanding and cooperation.
This joint military exercise is happening at an important time, demonstrating the strong relationship and defense cooperation between India and France.
Collaborative efforts like this not only make defense stronger but also support security efforts regionally and globally.
The troops from both countries will take part in intense training sessions, share their best methods, and use each other's knowledge to improve how they work together.
The exercise will include various activities like joint drills, live-fire exercises, and tactical maneuvers. These will demonstrate the high skill and professionalism of the armed forces taking part.
Meanwhile, the Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou during his maiden visit to Meghalaya, visited the sacred grove, monoliths, and heritage village of Mawphlang, East Khasi Hills.
The Ambassador trekked for more than three kilometres and visited Mawphlang Sacred Grove in its entirety, where he was guided by the head of Lyngdoh clan of Hima Mawphlang, Tambor Lyngdoh Mawphlang.
During the visit, the Ambassador Mathou said, "I had the pleasure to visit the sacred forests. We have to learn from you, on how to protect the environment and biodiversity. This first visit is to better understand the state and see your needs and how we are going to interact."
ALSO WATCH: