Delhi court extended judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader, K Kavitha

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till May 7 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader, K Kavitha in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the orders upon expiry of the previously-granted judicial custody.

The ED arrested CM Kejriwal on March 21 after questioning him for over two hours at his official residence in Delhi.

The ED has termed CM Kejriwal the “kingpin and the key conspirator” of the alleged excise policy scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking extraordinary interim bail to incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister in all the criminal cases registered against him by the central agencies, till the completion of his tenure or the trials, whichever ends earlier.

Imposing a cost of Rs 75,000 on the petitioner, a law student, a Bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan termed the petition as “totally misconceived” and questioned his locus standi to file such a plea. (IANS)

