Delhi Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till September 25 in Liquor Policy Scam Case

New Delhi: A court here on Wednesday extended till September 25 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. CM Kejriwal was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail upon the expiry of previously granted judicial custody. In a brief hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) assured the court that it would supply the soft copy of the charge sheet to the accused and would provide the hard copy within 3-4 days. (IANS)

