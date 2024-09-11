PM Modi Addresses Second International Conference On Green Hydrogen

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the International Conference on Green Hydrogen via video message today.

PM Modi began his address by extending a warm welcome to all dignitaries at the 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen.

As the world is going through a transitional phase, PM Modi affirmed that the world is undergoing a crucial transformation in the energy sector.

He raised serious concerns regarding the ramifications of climate change on the future, affirming that its impact can be felt even in the current times. The Prime Minister underlined that energy transition and sustainability plays a vital role in global policy discourse.