PM Modi Addresses Second International Conference On Green Hydrogen

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the International Conference on Green Hydrogen via video message today.
PM Modi began his address by extending a warm welcome to all dignitaries at the 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen.
As the world is going through a transitional phase, PM Modi affirmed that the world is undergoing a crucial transformation in the energy sector.
He raised serious concerns regarding the ramifications of climate change on the future, affirming that its impact can be felt even in the current times. The Prime Minister underlined that energy transition and sustainability plays a vital role in global policy discourse.
PM Modi also shed light on India's robust commitment towards ensuring a cleaner and greener planet, adding that the South Asian country was among the first G20 nations to fulfill its Paris commitments on green energy. He asserted that these commitments were fulfilled 9 years ahead of the target of 2030.
Stressing upon the significant progress made in the last decade, PM Modi revealed that India’s installed non-fossil fuel capacity rose by nearly 300% and the capacity of solar energy got a huge boost of 3,000% .
PM Modi assured that India is not done yet as the nation has its eyes set on its pursuit of optimizing existing solutions while also venturing at new and innovative areas, adding that this is where Green Hydrogen comes into the fray.
He accentuated on the enormous potential of Green Hydrogen as a viable and eco-friendly source of energy. He expressed optimism in its prospect of becoming a feasible alternative for the future and highlighted its benefits by saying that it can help in decarbonizing industries which are difficult to electrify.
To support his claims, he cited examples of refineries, fertilizers, steel, heavy-duty transportation and several other sectors that would be its beneficiaries.
Furthermore, PM Modi suggested that Green Hydrogen can be used as a storage solution for surplus renewable energy.
Reflecting on the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched in 2023, the Prime Minister outlined India’s goals to make it a global hub for the production, utilization and export of Green Hydrogen.