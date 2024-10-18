Delhi Court Grants Bail To AAP Leader Satyendar Jain After 2 Years

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain has been granted bail by a local court in a money laundering case.

The former Health Minister of Delhi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over two years ago. He was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in May 2023 on the grounds of his medical condition.

Jain returned to Delhi's Tihar Jail after his request for regular bail was denied by the apex court in March this year.

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that the trail will take a long time to start, let alone conclude, the accused is favourably suited for the relief," special judge Vishal Gogne said, according to news agency PTI.