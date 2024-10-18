Major Relief For Sadhguru As Supreme Court Dismisses Case Against Isha Foundation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the allegations of illegal confinement by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation after two women clarified that they were willingly living at the organization’s ashram.

The petition alleged that the Isha Foundation's ashram in Coimbatore was lodging two women, aged 39 and 42, against their will and brainwashing them. The Madras High Court later conducted a police inquiry, questioning the women, leading to the current Supreme Court review.

During a hearing on Friday, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Isha Foundation, informed the apex court that the women willingly joined the ashram when they were 24 and 23 years old.