Delhi Court to hear plea for FIR against Sonia Gandhi over voter list entry

New Delhi: A Delhi court will hear a criminal revision petition filed against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday over allegations that her name was fraudulently included in the electoral rolls before she acquired Indian citizenship. The revision petition, filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, assails the September 11, 2025, order of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, who had dismissed the complaint seeking a police investigation into the alleged wrongful inclusion of Sonia Gandhi’s name in the voter list. According to the petitioner, Sonia Gandhi’s name first appeared in the electoral roll of the New Delhi constituency in 1980, nearly three years before she formally acquired Indian citizenship in April 1983.

The plea claims that such inclusion could not have occurred without forged or fabricated documents and amounts to a cognisable offence. It has been contended that her name was subsequently deleted from the electoral rolls in 1982 and re-included in 1983 after she became an Indian citizen, raising questions about the legality of the earlier entry. In an order passed on December 9, 2025, Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court had agreed to examine the revision plea and issued notice to Sonia Gandhi as well as the Delhi Police, directing the matter to be listed for further hearing. (IANS)

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