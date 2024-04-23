Delhi court turns down Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday turned down the application moved by incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking permission to consult a private doctor of his choice daily for 15 minutes through video conferencing for his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar levels. However, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court stressed that the AAP leader be provided with adequate medical treatment while he remains under judicial custody. The court ordered that in case, CM Kejriwal requires special consultation in jail, the prison authorities will consult the medical panel to be constituted by the Director of AIIMS Delhi. This Medical Board will also prescribe a diet and exercise plan for CM Kejriwal considering his medical requirements and relevant data regarding his vital statistics.

In the meantime, CM Kejriwal can continue to have access to home-cooked food in terms of the earlier court order and the diet chart given by his private doctor, the judge clarified in her order. Further, the court requested the medical panel to submit its report “at the earliest” specifying as to whether there is any requirement of administering Insulin to CM Kejriwal.

Last week, CM Kejriwal approached the court seeking direction to jail authorities to administer insulin to him and allow him to consult his regular doctor via video conferencing saying that his blood sugar level dropped to 46.

He also sought a direction that his wife Sunita Kejriwal should be allowed to join the virtual consultation with Dr Ravichandra Rao. (IANS)

