Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Against ED Arrest In Liquor Policy Case

NEW DELHI: In a latest turn of event, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, approached the Supreme Court to seek quashing of his arrest in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise policy.

The petition is likely to be mentioned before Chief Justice of India at 10.30 AM today for urgent hearing.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his residence in New Delhi on March 21 and the AAP chief is currently under judicial custody.

The plea filed by the Delhi CM challenging his arrest by the ED comes in the wake of a judgment pronounced yesterday by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court, upholding Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent remand.