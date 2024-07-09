Russia to Help Repatriate Indians Serving in Russian Army, Report Says

NEW DELHI: Russia has decided to release and help all Indians working in the Russian Army return home, sources told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought up the issue during his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

On Monday, PM Modi met with President Putin in Moscow. The two leaders showed a friendly relationship, with Putin hosting a private dinner for Modi at his country house. During the dinner, they talked about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Many Indians, drawn to Russia by attractive education or job opportunities, ended up being forced into the Russian Army to fight against Ukraine when the conflict began in February 2022.