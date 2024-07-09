Russia to Help Repatriate Indians Serving in Russian Army, Report Says

NEW DELHI: Russia has decided to release and help all Indians working in the Russian Army return home, sources told ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought up the issue during his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
On Monday, PM Modi met with President Putin in Moscow. The two leaders showed a friendly relationship, with Putin hosting a private dinner for Modi at his country house. During the dinner, they talked about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Many Indians, drawn to Russia by attractive education or job opportunities, ended up being forced into the Russian Army to fight against Ukraine when the conflict began in February 2022.
Some media reports said that the Russian military used these Indians as security aides and made them fight alongside Russian soldiers.
In June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported that at least four Indian nationals, including a 30-year-old from Hyderabad serving in the Russian Army, had been killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Additionally, in April, the MEA said that ten Indian nationals working as support staff in the Russian Army had returned to India.
Putin welcomed Modi at his home in Novo-Ogaryovo, calling him his "dear friend" and saying he was "very happy" to see him, according to Russia's TASS state news agency.
According to TASS, Putin said that their official talks were scheduled for the next day, but in the comfortable and cozy setting they were in, they could likely discuss the same issues unofficially.
The Russian president offered Modi, who is visiting Russia for the first time in five years, tea, berries, and sweets, and took him on a motorized cart tour of the grounds.
“At the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the President of Russia near Moscow, Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, hold an informal meeting," Russian Foreign Ministry said on X.
"The talks will cover prospects for further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as current international and regional issues," it added.
In response to this, PM Modi also shared a post on X and expressed gratitude to the Russian President for hosting him, adding that he also stated that he looks forward to their talks, which will strengthen India-Russia friendship.
"Gratitude to President Putin for hosting me at Novo-Ogaryovo this evening. Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia," PM Modi said on X.
ALSO WATCH: