Tripura Dispatches Special Team to Kanchanjunga Express Accident Site

AGARTALA: The Tripura Government has sent a two-person team to the site of the Kanchanjunga Express accident to help people from Tripura and has announced financial compensation for any fatalities from the state.
During a press conference, PK Chakraborty, Secretary to the Tripura Chief Minister, provided details about the incident. The tragic train accident happened earlier on Monday.
He explained that at 8:15 AM on June 16, the Kanchanjunga Express departed from Agartala Railway Station heading to Sealdah with a full load of passengers. The train comprised 23 coaches, including 21 passenger coaches and 2 VP parcel coaches.
He also mentioned that after the accident, the Tripura State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) was activated, providing helpline numbers and working with Railway Authorities to get the latest updates.
Chakraborty added that a special team had been sent from Tripura Bhawan Kolkata to the accident site to support the people of Tripura and that the team was expected to arrive by that evening.
Under the direction of Tripura Chief Minister Mani Saha, it was decided that the state government would cover the medical expenses of all injured individuals. If a Tripura resident unfortunately dies, the government has announced a compensation payment of Rs. 2 lakhs to the victim's next of kin.
