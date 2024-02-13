DELHI: Farmers Protest March Towards Delhi, Borders Sealed

NEW DELHI: After meeting two Union ministers regarding their demands, the protesting farmers commenced their march towards Delhi on Tuesday.

The farmer leaders said that their meeting with the Union ministers on Monday ended without a clear resolution. They stated that the government was only providing verbal assurance concerning their demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops.

Farmers with 2,500 tractor trolleys began their match around 10 am from Fatehgarh Sahib and are moving towards Delhi via Shambhu border. Another group is advancing towards the national capital from Mehal Kalan in Sangrur, crossing through Khanauri border.

Extensive security arrangements have been put in many places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehbad, Kurukshetra and Sisra using concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wire. To maintain law and order, the Delhi police have enforced section 144, which prohibits the entry of tractor-trolleys and large gatherings.

At various points along the borders of Punjab and Haryana, riot control vehicles, including water cannons, have also been deployed.