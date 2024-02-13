Indonesian Footballer Tragically Killed by Lightning Strike

INDONESIA: In a shocking incident, a footballer was tragically hit by lightning while playing a match was allegedly killed on spot.

The deceased has been identified as Septain Raharja who hailed from Subang in Indonesia.

The incident occurred during a friendly match between 2 FLO Bandung and FBI Suband at Siliwangi stadium in Bandung, West Java.

Reportedly, the victim was still breathing after being struck by lightning and was rushed to a local hospital, but was declared dead by the doctors.