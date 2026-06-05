Delhi fire tragedy: Hotel owner remanded to 4-day police custody; probe reveals safety lapses

NEW DELHI: A day after a devastating fire at Hotel Flourish Stays, a multi-storey hotel-cum-guest house in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, claimed 21 lives, the hotel's owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, was arrested and remanded to four days of police custody.

Delhi Police arrested Bajaj following a citywide search operation and produced him before a Delhi court on Thursday. Investigators sought his custodial interrogation to gather information about hotel staff, operational records, and regulatory compliance. Police informed the court that the investigation remains at an early stage and that forensic experts have yet to complete a detailed examination due to the severity of the fire.

Preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze. Although LPG cylinders were stored in kitchens located in the basement and on the top floor, investigators have found no evidence of any cylinder explosion. A detailed forensic probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Authorities have alleged serious safety violations at the property. According to investigators, Bajaj had permission to operate only six rooms under the Bed-and-Breakfast (BnB) scheme but was allegedly running around 25-28 rooms, including some in the basement. Police said the building, which Bajaj purchased in 2022 and converted into a hospitality establishment, may have been operating without required safety clearances, including a valid Fire No Objection Certificate (NoC).

During questioning, Bajaj reportedly admitted that he left the area while the building was burning and did not stop to assist those trapped inside. His lawyer argued in court that Bajaj had been arrested solely because he owned the property and questioned the grounds for his arrest.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited injured victims at Max Hospital and reviewed their treatment. The Delhi government announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each deceased victim and Rs 5 lakh to those seriously injured. The government has also initiated arrangements to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to their native places. (IANS)

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