Delhi Government Approves Smart LED Streetlight Project Across National Capital

The Delhi Government will replace all streetlights in the national capital with a smart LED system at an estimated cost of around Rs 473 crore, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The total number of these streetlights stands at around 96,000. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee held in hybrid mode. The government aims to improve energy efficiency and ensure better illumination across the national capital. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Gupta launched ‘Hauslon Ki Udaan’, a talent hunt initiative for the youth of Delhi. The programme aims to give young people a platform to show their talent in different fields. The Delhi government will soon launch a portal where people between the ages of 16 and 35 can register for the programme. said the initiative will help the government reach talented youth across the city. (ANI)

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