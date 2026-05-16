Delhi Haj Committee backs Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fuel conservation appeal

New Delhi: In a unique initiative aimed at promoting fuel conservation and energy efficiency, the Delhi State Haj Committee on Friday encouraged Haj pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia to use the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line instead of buses and large vehicle convoys while heading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

As part of the initiative, Haj pilgrims travelled from New Delhi Metro Station to IGI Airport Terminal-3 through the Airport Express Line, extending support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for fuel conservation amid growing global concerns over energy security.

Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson, Kausar Jahan, interacted with the pilgrims before their departure and highlighted the importance of adopting sustainable and energy-saving practices in daily life.

Speaking to IANS, Kausar Jahan said, "PM Modi has appealed to save fuel and energy. It is the responsibility of every Indian to follow it. As we all know, the world is passing through a phase of uncertainty and energy crisis, the effects of which are visible in every country. India is among those few countries that have tried to ensure that its impact does not affect the common man."

"Taking forward the Prime Minister's appeal and in the interest of the nation, we have taken this initiative to encourage people to use the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line instead of large vehicles, convoys and buses for travel to the airport," she added.

Several Haj pilgrims also welcomed the move and expressed support for the campaign.

One of the pilgrims said, "PM Modi has appealed to us to save fuel, so we used the metro instead of buses. This initiative has been taken by the Delhi Haj Committee."

Another pilgrim noted that earlier passengers were taken to the airport in buses, but the new arrangement reflects the spirit of national participation in fuel conservation efforts. (IANS)

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