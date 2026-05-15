Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian, Iranian, Brazilian and other BRICS FMs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met several foreign ministers attending the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ gathering being hosted in the Indian capital.

Prime Minister Modi also joined the visiting ministers and delegates for the official BRICS family photo, which brought together representatives of member countries and partner nations participating in the high-level diplomatic engagement. (ANI)

Also Read: IAF’s Suryakiran flypast in Somnath fills hearts with pride: Prime Minister Narendra Modi