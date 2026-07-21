Delhi High Court questions police surveillance on Sonam Wangchuk

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed medical teams from Safdarjung Hospital and activist Sonam Wangchuk's side to submit their medical reports by 12:30 PM on Tuesday after raising concerns over the videography of his medical examinations.

The direction came during the hearing of petitions related to ongoing youth and climate protests at Jantar Mantar. The court questioned the need for recording intimate medical check-ups and sought clarification from the hospital authorities.

Advocate Subhash Chandran KR, representing former JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh in a PIL against alleged illegal surveillance by Delhi Police, said the court also asked Solicitor General to examine Supreme Court judgments on privacy rights.

The bench questioned whether Wangchuk was cooperating with medical procedures and why his examinations were being videographed. The court has asked both Safdarjung Hospital and Wangchuk's medical team to present their reports in the next hearing.

The matter has also brought Delhi Police's protest monitoring practices under scrutiny, with privacy concerns becoming a key issue in the proceedings. (ANI)

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