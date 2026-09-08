Delhi High Court rejects Swatantra Bhardwaj’s habeas corpus plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by self-styled 'influencer' Swatantra Bhardwaj, challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault of the father of a minor activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar.

A Bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja rejected the plea after the Delhi Police contended that the habeas corpus petition was not maintainable as Bhardwaj had already been remanded to judicial custody. The development came as a Patiala House court sent Bhardwaj to 14 days of judicial custody in the alleged assault case.

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