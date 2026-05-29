Delhi Lieutenant Governor discusses health issues with Union Minister JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Thursday met Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and discussed issues related to health services and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the city.

The L-G shared information about his meeting with Nadda on X and said, “Called on Hon’ble Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri @JPNadda Ji.”

Earlier in another message on X, the Lieutenant Governor shared his experience about interacting with citizens during a Metro ride.

“During today’s Delhi Metro ride, I enjoyed engaging in conversations with students, young professionals, and daily commuters. These candid interactions offered valuable insights into the aspirations, concerns, and vibrant pulse of our city,” he said. On Wednesday, the L-G met with MPs from Delhi and outlined a plan to expand parking facilities in the city.

In a message on X, he said, “A productive session with the Hon’ble MPs from Delhi today alongside DDA officials to discuss the capital’s inclusive development in line with the aspirations and ground realities of the city.”

“The discussion focused on strengthening @official_dda’s role in executing housing, land, and civic infrastructure projects. Deliberated on practical measures to accelerate public amenities, address local infrastructure requirements, and significantly enhance on-ground delivery mechanisms across Delhi.”

“This shared spirit of teamwork reflects the vision of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s Viksit Bharat initiative and our collective resolve to ensure seamless progress across the capital. Together, we remain committed to building robust infrastructure and realizing the vision of a world-class #ViksitDilli.” At a separate engagement, the L-G interacted students of Shyam Lal College on Wednesday.

“It was a pleasure to address the 56th Annual Day & Prize Distribution Function of Shyam Lal College today. Evening colleges embody the spirit of democratic inclusivity, ensuring that higher education adapts to life’s realities while remaining accessible to all,” said the L-G on X. (IANS)

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee’s career based on lies, she has destroyed Bengal’s culture: JP Nadda