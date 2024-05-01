Delhi NCR: Nearly 100 Schools Shut Down After Receiving Bomb Threat

DELHI: Nearly 100 schools in Delhi and at least two schools in Noida received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, sparking serious concerns about the safety and well-being of students enrolled in those educational institutions.

The shocking news of this threat incited a sense of panic among the parents and guardians of those students and they immediately rushed to the schools out of concern for their loved ones.

This threat also prompted the educational institutions to evacuate their campus at the earliest and send back the students for the sake of their safety.