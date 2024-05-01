Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi To Arrive In Dhubri Today To Bolster Campaign

DHUBRI: As the campaigning for the impending polls intensify in the midst of the election season, Congress stalwart Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to visit Assam on May 1 to hold a spirited rally in Balajan, Dhubri at 10 am, providing a fresh impetus to the Congress Party's prospects.

The Congress General Secretary will rally behind Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri to garner support and mobilize voters, and in that process, the party cadre will also get energized.

This will happen to be her second visit to the state in less than a month, showing the strategic importance of Assam in the electoral roadmap of the Grand Old Party.