Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi To Arrive In Dhubri Today To Bolster Campaign
DHUBRI: As the campaigning for the impending polls intensify in the midst of the election season, Congress stalwart Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to visit Assam on May 1 to hold a spirited rally in Balajan, Dhubri at 10 am, providing a fresh impetus to the Congress Party's prospects.
The Congress General Secretary will rally behind Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri to garner support and mobilize voters, and in that process, the party cadre will also get energized.
This will happen to be her second visit to the state in less than a month, showing the strategic importance of Assam in the electoral roadmap of the Grand Old Party.
She had previously visited the poll-bound state on April 16 to actively campaign for Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress Party's candidate for the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat.
As campaigning is going on in full swing, the state of Assam is gearing up for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held on May 7.
The Parliamentary constituencies of Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri will go to the polls during the state's final phase which will see as many as 47 candidates battle it out across these constituencies.
Amidst full-fledged election campaigning, an air of anticipation kicks in, thereby setting the stage for an intriguing and high-octane electoral showdown.
Meanwhile, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders for their repeated attacks on Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said that they “seem frustrated and are making absurd statements” as Lok Sabha elections do not seem to be going in their favour and they are raising new issues every day which are not linked to the welfare of people.
She said if the BJP-led government had worked to improve the lives of people and tackle problems like price rise, unemployment, worked for creating educational institutions and providing health facilities, then the discussion that is taking place on stage today would not have happened.
