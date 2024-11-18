Delhi Police arrests couple for abducting 45-day-old child from Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a couple for kidnapping a 45-day old child from Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, said the police.

The police nabbed the couple on board Sadbhavana Express train at Shahjahanpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, rescuing the child.

According to Akansha Yadav, Additional DCP South West Delhi, the police received a PCR call informing the abduction on November 15 at around 3 pm. After checking the CCTV footage, the police came to know that the couple boarded Sadbhavana Express from Anand Vihar railway station.

"With the coordinated efforts of Railway, GRPF, RPF, and the Delhi Police a thorough search operation was done in the train. The accused couple have changed their appearance completely so we took some time. In Shajahanpur, we were able to nab the accused and able to rescue the child," Akansha Yadav told ANI.

She said that a further investigation is on to ascertain the motive and modus operandi of the couple.

The accused is identified as Maahi Singh (24) and Rohit Kumar (32). The police said that Maahi Singh had worked in various spas in Gujarat and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

