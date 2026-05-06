Delhi Police bust ‘Kachcha-Baniyan Pardi gang’; six held after encounter

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police South District’s Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) has busted the notorious ‘Kachcha-Baniyan Pardi Gang,’ a Madhya Pradesh-based inter-state burglary syndicate, and arrested six of its members after a brief encounter in South Delhi. Among those apprehended is a rewarded criminal. During the exchange of fire, three accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were later shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police officials said the operation led to the resolution of a high-profile burglary case registered at Malviya Nagar police station. The incident occurred on the night of May 1 at a residence in Sarvodaya Enclave, where burglars broke in while the occupants were asleep and fled with cash and jewellery. CCTV footage played a key role in the investigation, revealing that three individuals entered the house using specialized tools, while three others waited nearby at Vijay Mandal Park as backup.

Following the registration of an FIR, multiple teams—including local police, AATS, Special Staff, and ANS South District—were deployed. Acting on specific intelligence, an AATS team set up a trap near the Jahapanah Forest area along the BRT Corridor under the jurisdiction of Ambedkar Nagar police station on the night of May 3, 2026. Around 12:55 a.m., the suspects were spotted. When asked to surrender, three of them opened fire at the police.

In self-defense, the police retaliated, resulting in a brief gunfight. The accused fired six rounds, one of which hit the bulletproof jacket of the team leader. Police responded with eight rounds and managed to overpower all six individuals.

The injured accused have been identified as Nirmal alias Nikhil (34), Ambar alias Davin (25), and Samrat alias Samar alias Kala (30), all residents of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh. The others include Kakesh alias Kake (24), Krish alias Deva (18), and a 17-year-old juvenile from Ratlam. Several of them have prior criminal records, including cases of theft, robbery, murder, and violations of the Arms Act. Ambar was a declared rewarded criminal with bounties in multiple cases. Police recovered burglary tools such as hydraulic cutters, bolt cutters, iron rods, and catapults, along with firearms including a semi-automatic pistol, country-made pistols, and ammunition. Stolen jewellery from the Malviya Nagar case was also seized. (IANS)

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