Delhi Police bust illegal LPG racket in Palam-Dwarka; 137 cylinders seized

NEW DELHI: In a significant crackdown, the AGS/Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police carried out coordinated raids in the Palam and Dwarka areas of New Delhi, uncovering a large-scale illegal operation involving the unauthorised storage and refilling of LPG cylinders. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials recovered a total of 137 LPG cylinders along with equipment used for illegal refilling, highlighting serious violations of safety regulations and misuse of the LPG distribution system.

The operation was launched as a preventive measure against hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders. A dedicated team comprising multiple officers, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables, conducted the raids under the supervision of senior officials. After sustained surveillance and groundwork, authorities received credible information about illegal LPG activities in Dwarka and Palam, prompting immediate action.

The first raid took place in JJ Colony, Sector-7, Dwarka, where 77 LPG cylinders were found stored at a premises, with some loaded in vehicles. Several individuals present at the site were questioned but failed to provide valid documentation or justification for possessing such a large quantity of cylinders. This led to further interrogation and subsequent raids at additional locations.

In a second operation, 25 LPG cylinders were seized from a tempo parked nearby, while a third raid in Raj Nagar-II, Palam Colony, resulted in the recovery of 35 more cylinders stored in an open space near a residential area. Multiple individuals were found at these locations and were taken into custody for questioning.

Authorities informed the local Food and Supply Officer, who confirmed that storing such quantities of LPG cylinders without proper authorisation is illegal. All recovered cylinders were seized in the presence of officials and later handed over to the concerned LPG department authorities.

Investigations revealed that the accused had diverted LPG cylinders obtained from authorised gas agencies instead of delivering them as intended. They allegedly maintained illegal stockpiles and used unauthorised equipment to transfer gas between cylinders, which were then sold on the black market for profit.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. All accused have been apprehended, and further investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the network. (IANS)

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