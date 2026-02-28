Delhi Police should have informed Himachal first: Chief Minister Sukhu on Rohru row

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday criticized the Delhi Police over its action in Rohru, saying the agency should have informed the state police before taking any accused out of the state following the high-voltage late-night standoff between teams of Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh Police in Shimla on February 25. He also announced a major healthcare upgrade with the installation of a 3 Tesla MRI machine at Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital. Speaking to mediapersons after a programme at IGMC in Shimla, the CM said respect for federal norms and coordination between police forces was essential, asserting that each state has constitutional powers and sovereignty that must not be undermined. (ANI)

