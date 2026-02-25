Evidence of conspiracy found; eight arrested: Delhi Police on IYC ‘shirtless’ protest

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of eight individuals, including Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, in connection with the ‘shirtless’ protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Speaking at a press briefing, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Delhi Police Special CP Crime Branch, said that they have found concrete evidence that the incident was done “under a deep conspiracy.”

“On the basis of the investigation so far, we have found concrete evidence that this was done under a deep conspiracy...Further investigation into this case has been transferred to the Interstate Cell of Crime Branch. Detailed investigation is being done,” he said.

An official said that the case was transferred to the Interstate Cell of Crime Branch and a detailed investigation would be done under it. IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with a protest during the Summit, including section 196 for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, or language, which is a non-bailable offence.

According to police, Chib has been booked under multiple sections of the BNS including 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, 121(1) for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty, 132 for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, 195(1) for assaulting or obstructing a public servant during riot suppression, 221 for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, 223(A) for disobedience to orders of a public servant, 190 for offences by members of an unlawful assembly, 197 for imputations prejudicial to national integration, and 3(5) for common intention. Following his arrest, he was brought to Patiala House Court by the police. (ANI)

