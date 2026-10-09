Delhi Police to probe ‘premeditated’ angle in CJP July protest

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has started investigating the violence that broke out during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in the national capital in July and has registered a case under relevant sections of the law, according to sources on Thursday.

The Crime Branch sources said the probe will focus on the role of those responsible for the violence that broke out in New Delhi on July 20.The Crime Branch will specifically investigate whether the violence was "premeditated" or whether "criminal elements" entered the protest sites when the CJP called for a march to Parliament.On the directions of the Supreme Court, Delhi Police has already cancelled 17 FIRs related to the violence. (IANS)

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