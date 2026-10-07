CJP Vows Nationwide Youth Protest Until Chief Election Commissioner Resigns

NEW DELHI: Ahead of a planned nationwide 'youth' agitation on October 10, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, asserting that the country's youth 'will not back down' in their fight against alleged voter list deletions and rising unemployment.

He stated that the upcoming agitation, although initiated by the CJP, belongs to the nation's youth and the 'Gen Z' demographic seeking accountability.

"Starting October 10th, the country is going to witness a massive mobilisation of its youth. Even though the call for this protest may have originated from the 'Cockroach Janata Party', the call itself belongs to the country's youth- to Gen Z. Gen Z understands that the only way to change their circumstances and the system is through the right to vote," Das told ANI.

Highlighting alleged irregularities in the electoral process, the CJP spokesperson questioned the mechanism behind the removal of voters from the electoral rolls.

"The current system is such that you might go to vote only to discover your name has been removed--deleted--from the voter list. If those in power have created such a system, where can the youth turn? How will their situation improve? How will we address the massive unemployment crisis?" he asked.

Das further asserted that the agitation would not cease until their demands are met, specifically the stepping down of the Chief Election Commissioner.

"If the right to vote is taken away, nothing will change; the country will continue on its current path-or perhaps get even worse. That is why the youth are coming out on October 10th for a massive protest. We will not back down until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns," Das added.

The row over the Election Commission of India's (ECI) functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive escalated on Monday after the Supreme Court made it clear that it had not approved any modified version of Form 6, which has been used for enrolling new voters in electoral rolls. (ANI)

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