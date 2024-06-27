Delhi: Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted to AIIMS, Condition Stable

NEW DELHI: Former Deputy Prime Minister and experienced Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Lal Krishna Advani, was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday.
Doctors have reported that he is in stable condition and being monitored.
The 96-year-old BJP leader was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, earlier this year along with four others. Advani served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time in office.
In 1980, Advani and several other members of the Jana Sangh left the Janata Party to form the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first president of the BJP. Advani ran for his first Lok Sabha election in 1989 from the New Delhi constituency.
LK Advani served as India's Deputy Prime Minister from June 2002 to May 2004 and as the Union Home Minister from October 1999 to May 2004. He was also the BJP president several times: from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005.
He has been a key figure in the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement and started the Rath Yatra to demand the construction of the Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi.
Lal Krishna Advani (born November 8, 1927) is an Indian politician who served as the 7th Deputy Prime Minister of India from 2002 to 2004.
He is a co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right-wing Hindu nationalist organization.
Advani was the longest-serving Home Affairs Minister, holding the position from 1998 to 2004, and he is also the longest-serving Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He was the BJP's prime ministerial candidate in the 2009 general election.
