Delhi: Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted to AIIMS, Condition Stable

NEW DELHI: Former Deputy Prime Minister and experienced Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Lal Krishna Advani, was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday.

Doctors have reported that he is in stable condition and being monitored.

The 96-year-old BJP leader was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, earlier this year along with four others. Advani served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time in office.