Australia's Travis Head Dethrones Suryakumar Yadav To Grab Top Spot In ICC T20I Batting Rankings

DUBAI: Australian batting sensation Travis Head has dethroned India's versatile batter Suryakumar Yadav to grab the top spot in the latest ICC Men's T20I Batter's rankings.

The fearsome batter's rise to the top of the rankings should come as no surprise as Travis has been in red-hot form of late.

He was rewarded for his consistent performances during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as he has accumulated 255 runs in seven matches, including an impressive 76-run innings against India despite Australia's eventual exit from the tournament.

Head, revered for his exploits with the bat, happens to be the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament so far.