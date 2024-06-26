Australia's Travis Head Dethrones Suryakumar Yadav To Grab Top Spot In ICC T20I Batting Rankings

DUBAI: Australian batting sensation Travis Head has dethroned India's versatile batter Suryakumar Yadav to grab the top spot in the latest ICC Men's T20I Batter's rankings.
The fearsome batter's rise to the top of the rankings should come as no surprise as Travis has been in red-hot form of late.
He was rewarded for his consistent performances during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as he has accumulated 255 runs in seven matches, including an impressive 76-run innings against India despite Australia's eventual exit from the tournament.
Head, revered for his exploits with the bat, happens to be the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament so far.
The destructive opener snatched the top spot from Suryakumar, who had held it since December 2023.
Over the past week, Head's contributions included scores of 31 against Bangladesh, a duck against Afghanistan, and a vital 76 against India.
On the contrary, Suryakumar's recent scores include 53 runs against Afghanistan, 6 against Bangladesh, and 31 against Australia, with his low score against Bangladesh proving costly.
However, Suryakumar has an opportunity to reclaim his position soon, as Head leads by only two points and will not be playing in the upcoming matches due to Australia's elimination from the World Cup.
Suryakumar is expected to feature in India's semi-final encounter against England, and potentially the finals if India progresses.
Meanwhile, Phil Salt, Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam have each slipped one place due to Head's rise in the rankings.
Besides Surya, young Indian prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal is the only other Indian batsman to be included in the top 10 list of this elite club.
He holds the seventh spot with 672 rating points despite not playing a game for India in the ongoing World Cup.
